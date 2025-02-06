© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Top Colorado River official pushed to resign by Trump

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Alex Hager, KUNC
Published February 6, 2025 at 8:47 AM MST
Glen Canyon Dam holds back Lake Powell on Nov. 2, 2022. States upstream and downstream of the dam have different ideas about how to manage the amount of water released from the reservoir, which has become a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations about the Colorado River's future.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Glen Canyon Dam holds back Lake Powell on Nov. 2, 2022.

One of the West’s top water officials was pushed to resign by the Trump administration. Anne Castle was appointed to serve as federal representative to the Upper Colorado River Commission by the Biden administration in 2022.

It’s not uncommon for her position to turn over with a change in the White House. But Castle says she’s worried about the future under Trump. She says recent orders to release water from California reservoirs were based on a "total lack of understanding about how the system works."

"While it's rational, I think, for us to think that the Colorado River system and its policy direction isn't partisan, and therefore may be safe … while that's rational to think, these are not rational orders," Castle said.

Although she’s left her position, Castle says she’ll be watching how states sharing Colorado River water work towards a compromise.

"I think that there is opportunity and possibly some reason for optimism that the states are talking more substantively now about how to get to a consensus agreement," Castle said.
KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverTrump Administrationwaterdrought
Alex Hager, KUNC
Alex Hager is KUNC's reporter covering the Colorado River Basin. He spent two years at Aspen Public Radio, mainly reporting on the resort economy, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he covered the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery for KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
