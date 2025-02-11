Evacuations ordered near Pine Flats south of Mayer for Brady Fire

An area near the community of Pine Flats south of Mayer remains under evacuation Tuesday due to the Brady Fire.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management says zones YCU-2174-B and YCU-2216 should leave immediately as an approximately 400-acre wildfire burns through brush and grass. The fire is 0% contained.

An American Red Cross evacuation shelter is open at Mayer High School. Animal disaster services are available at Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley.

The Brady Fire was first reported Monday afternoon. Multiple agencies worked to contain the blaze, with more resources expected Tuesday, including air support. Prescott National Forest officials say crews will work to access portions of the fire’s perimeter and construct a line along the edge of the fire.

Smoke is visible in surrounding communities, including Prescott, Chino Valley, Prescott Valley and Crown King.

County Road 177 into Pine Flat is closed.

The cause of the Brady Fire under investigation.

Call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s at 928-771-3260 for current evacuation information and shelter locations.