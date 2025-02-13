© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Arizona senators say federal funding freeze is putting Colorado River at risk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:32 PM MST
The Black Suspension Bridge crosses the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon at Phantom Ranch, Arizona.
Erin Whittaker
/
NPS
The Black Suspension Bridge crosses the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon at Phantom Ranch, Arizona.

Colorado River conservation programs have stopped receiving money from the federal government, despite temporary restraining orders intended to halt the Trump Administration’s funding freeze. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego raised concerns this week that Colorado River programs are no longer receiving money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. The Senators say freezing these funds could “undo the collaboration and careful planning needed to keep the Colorado River flowing.”

Current agreements for splitting the Colorado’s water expire in 2026 and negotiations were underway between states, Tribes and the federal government to establish new guidelines. Federal funds were providing billions of dollars for these planning efforts and for drought relief, water access, and conservation projects.

Currently, the Lower Colorado River Basin is under “extreme” drought conditions and major reservoirs are two-thirds empty.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, and U.S. Geological Survey declined or did not respond to KNAU’s request for information.
KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverwaterFederal GovernmentTrump AdministrationScience and Innovation
