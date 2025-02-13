Grand Canyon crews recover body of man who drove off South Rim

Grand Canyon National Park officials say crews have recovered the body of a 20-year-old California man who apparently drove a vehicle off the South Rim.

Dispatchers received a report at about 8 a.m. Monday of a broken rock wall and scattered car parts east of the Yavapai Geology Museum.

Officials launched an aerial search and eventually found the man’s body and the vehicle about a thousand feet below the rim.

They did not say what led to the incident and officials did not provide the man's name.

Four responders recovered the body and an investigation with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway.

A trail crew will repair the rock wall in the coming days.