Study shows effects of PTSD, anxiety on women firefighters

A new study led by the University of Arizona suggests anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder can have ripple effects on the reproductive health of female firefighters. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The study found an association between anxiety or PTSD and lower levels of a hormone that’s connected to reproductive health in women. It builds on previous research that documents higher risks of infertility among firefighters compared to the general population.

Lead author Michelle Valenti says it’s a small snapshot of the challenges firefighters face. "Overall, kind of big picture, we do need to take in account mental health when we’re thinking about not only fertility but overall health outcomes."

The authors emphasize the importance of peer support networks, wellness trainings, and access to mental health treatments and they say more research is needed on reproductive health in women and men.

Caitlin St. Clair is a Puget Sound fire captain who was involved with the research. "We’re not here trying to say, women should not be firefighters. That’s not it. We all assume risk. But if you know what the risk is, you can manage that risk better."

The research was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA. It’s part of the Fire Fighter Cancer Cohort Study, a community based research project guided by firefighters.

Read the study here: Evaluating the Effect of Depression, Anxiety, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder on Anti-Müllerian Hormone Levels Among Women Firefighters | Journal of Women's Health