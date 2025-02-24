Flagstaff National Weather Service rolls out avalanche warnings for San Francisco Peaks

The Flagstaff National Weather Service will release avalanche reports in collaboration with the Coconino National Forest and the Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center.

Although avalanche warnings are not new, the weather service says this will be the first year the agency distributes messages and notifications to increase awareness and public safety.

The warnings will be issued when there is extreme avalanche danger in the San Francisco Peaks backcountry, with exact location details and elevations.

The alerts will not include the Arizona Snowbowl ski area as the resort completes its own avalanche assessments and mitigation techniques.