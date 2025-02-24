© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flagstaff National Weather Service rolls out avalanche warnings for San Francisco Peaks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 24, 2025 at 8:02 AM MST
The aftermath of a large wind slab avalanche on the San Francisco Peaks on March 31, 2024.
Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center
The aftermath of a large wind slab avalanche on the San Francisco Peaks on March 31, 2024.

The Flagstaff National Weather Service will release avalanche reports in collaboration with the Coconino National Forest and the Kachina Peaks Avalanche Center.

Although avalanche warnings are not new, the weather service says this will be the first year the agency distributes messages and notifications to increase awareness and public safety.

The warnings will be issued when there is extreme avalanche danger in the San Francisco Peaks backcountry, with exact location details and elevations.

The alerts will not include the Arizona Snowbowl ski area as the resort completes its own avalanche assessments and mitigation techniques.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News National Weather ServiceKachina Peaks Avalanche Centerwinter weatherSan Francisco PeaksCoconino National ForestPublic Safety
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF