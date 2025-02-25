© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Show Low man charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old daughter

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM MST
Tony Webster
/
Google Images

A grand jury has indicted a Show Low man in the fatal shooting of his 1-year-old daughter, and prosecutors say he carried out the crime with an AR-style rifle in front of the girl's mother.

The indictment issued earlier this month charges Adam Joseph Montoya, 27, with two felony counts — second-degree murder and child abuse. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Emergency responders took the infant to a medical center in Show Low where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The Navajo County Attorney's Office and Show Low police declined to comment further on the case. The Navajo County Public Defender's Office, which is representing Montoya, also declined to comment.

Montoya is being held on a $1 million bond.
KNAU and Arizona News Show Lownavajo countycrimenorthern arizona news
Associated Press
