Grand Canyon waterline replacement and entry lines affected by federal layoffs

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:00 AM MST
Waterline laid along the Tonto West Trail near Havasupai Gardens in the Grand Canyon in February 2025. The waterline replacement work is slated to be finished in 2027.
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Waterline laid along the Tonto West Trail near Havasupai Gardens in the Grand Canyon. The waterline replacement work is slated to be finished in 2027.

Grand Canyon National Park lost 10 probationary employees to layoffs this month, causing long wait times at the South Rim entrance and delays to the transcanyon waterline replacement.

Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman says four of the laid-off workers were stationed at the park’s entry gates. Six were working on the waterline, a long-awaited 200 million dollar project to supply water to the South Rim.

Horstman is worried about lost tourist revenue if lines remain long or hotels and restaurants have to close due to water restrictions.

"We understand everybody loves the Grand Canyon. We love our public lands. We have premier outdoor recreation experiences here in Northern Arizona that is enjoyed and loved by all."

The Trump Administration’s goal is to quote “significantly reduce the size of government,” which employs 2.4 million people.

The National Park Service lost around one thousand employees to the layoffs. It’s unclear how many positions are vacant due to buyouts or the federal hiring freeze.
