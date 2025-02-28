Additional fire restrictions announced with less than 15% of normal snowfall

Managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests implemented stage 1 fire restrictions Friday at 3 p.m. amid extremely dry winter conditions.

They say wildfire danger has increased, especially in the White Mountains, as precipitation and snowpack remain at record lows.

“We have experienced an exceptionally dry winter here in the White Mountains," said Johnny Whatley, fire management officer for the Apache-Sitgreaves. "Both precipitation and snowpack are at record lows, and this has put our Forests in conditions where wildfires can both start and spread much easier than normally this time of year."

A group made up of state, federal, county, city and tribal organizations made the decision to begin restrictions for public safety.

Officials say the group will stay in frequent contact to update fire bans with fire danger as the spring and summer progress.

Under the stage 1 restrictions, campfires and charcoal and wood stoves are only allowed in developed forest recreation sites and smoking is limited to inside vehicles or buildings.

Fireworks are never allowed on national forests and state lands.

In addition, Navajo and Apache counties announced similar restrictions earlier this week as historically dry winter conditions throughout the region have increased wildfire danger.

So far, Flagstaff’s snowfall this winter is less than 15% of normal.

According to the National Weather Service, as of Fri, Feb. 28, which is the end of what forecasters call the meteorological winter, the area had received only 8.5 inches of snow since Dec. 1st. The average amount during that time is just under 58.7 inches.

This winter has been among the driest on record for northern Arizona, causing concern among officials who worry about a potentially early and severe wildfire season.