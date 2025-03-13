Democratic Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona dies from complications from cancer treatment

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, who championed environmental protection during his 12 terms in Congress, died Thursday from complications from cancer treatments, his office said.

The 77-year-old Grijalva was one of the longest-tenured members in state history. He had risen to chair the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and was the top Democrat on the committee until earlier this year.

He stepped back from Congress as he underwent cancer treatment in recent months.

A statement from the Office of Raúl M. Grijalva. pic.twitter.com/DJkWNfwHfn — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) March 13, 2025

"From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices," Grijalva's office said in the announcement.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego described his fellow Arizona Democrat as a voice for equality who "stood up for Arizona’s water rights, natural beauty and tribes."

Another Democratic House member, Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas, died last week from health issues.