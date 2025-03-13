Watch for the midnight blood moon

Weather permitting, skywatchers in Arizona will be able to see a total lunar eclipse tonight. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on the first and only “blood moon” of the year.

Look for the full moon rising after 6pm (Mountain Standard Time) this evening over the eastern horizon.

The eclipse begins around 9pm and will reach totality around midnight. That’s when the entire surface of the Moon is covered by Earth’s shadow and will appear a deep, dark red for about an hour. Then the shadow will gradually slide away from the moon and vanish at 3 a.m.

This eclipse takes place during a micromoon, meaning the moon is nearly at its farthest point from Earth in its orbit. It’ll appear somewhat smaller than usual.

The next chance to see a total lunar eclipse in Arizona won’t be until May of next year.