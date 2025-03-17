Grand Canyon National Park reports record visitation in 2024 amid federal layoffs

Visits to Grand Canyon National Park were up once again in 2024.

The annual report from the National Park Service ranked the Grand Canyon as the third most-visited park last year, behind only Great Smoky Mountains National Park and North Carolina and Tennesse and Zion National Park in Utah.

Over 4.9 million people entered via the South or North Rims last year — that's about 200,000 more than in 2023 and the most since before the COVID-19 pandemic when visitation plummeted.

According to the data, parks nationwide received a combined 331,863,358 million visits in 2024, which is the most since record-keeping began in 1904

The record numbers were published with little fanfare, though. The New York Times reported that an internal memo from the Trump administration barred staff from proactively communicating visitation numbers amid mass firings of rangers and other employees.