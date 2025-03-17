© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Victims of fiery I-40 pileup crash near Williams identified

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:40 AM MST
Two people were killed and 16 injured in a pile-up on Interstate 40 near Williams on March 13, 2025.
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Authorities identified the two people killed in Thursday's fiery 22-vehicle pile-up that occurred during a snowstorm on Interstate 40 near Williams.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety named the victims as Chino Valley resident Juan Beltran Sanchez and Evelyn Davis of Ganado.

A statement from the agency said the initial crash occurred near milepost 159.5 in Williams shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The road was covered in snow and ice due to an ongoing winter storm.

Multiple crashed cars and a jackknifed semitruck blocked the highway with guardrails on both sides. According to DPS, multiple other vehicles "failed to properly brake or slow down" and then hit the pileup. Many were then rear-ended and some pushed into and under several semis.

A fire quickly spread from vehicle to vehicle and burned for over 20 hours, leading to an extended closure.

The collision involved 22 vehicles, including 13 passenger cars. Sixteen of the 36 passengers and drivers were hospitalized.

Arizona Department of Transportation engineers are evaluating the damage to the roadway and other infrastructure.

The crash remains under investigation.
KNAU and Arizona News Interstate 40fatal crashesArizona Department of Public Safetywinter weathernorthern arizona news
