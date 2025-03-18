DOD says Navajo Code Talker content to be restored

The Department of Defense says it plans to restore content on the Navajo Code Talkers that was recently scrubbed from the agency's website.

Axios first reported Monday that at least 10 articles mentioning the Code Talkers had disappeared from the U.S. Army and Department of Defense websites.

An agency spokesperson told KNAU Tuesday that the department is restoring content about the Navajo Code Talkers that had "previously been removed during the auto-removal process."

The Defense Department did not provide a timeline for when the information will be back online.

Edited URLs suggest the webpages were removed following President Donald Trump's executive order ending federal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Army did not respond to KNAU's questions on the removed content and whether it will be restored.

Websites for the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy still featured working links to articles referencing the Code Talkers as of Tuesday morning.

The Navajo Code Talkers developed a code from the then-unwritten Navajo language that confounded the Japanese military and helped the U.S. win World War II.