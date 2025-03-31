Fire officials tell Hobbs to expect active wildfire season in Arizona

Arizona fire officials on Monday briefed Gov. Katie Hobbs on what could shape up to be a very active wildfire season ahead throughout the state.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management along with local and federal officials said fires could be especially active and possibly prolonged, and very dry conditions in the state coupled with drought-stricken fuels could drive widespread fire activity.

The conditions could also lead to larger and longer-duration fires sooner, especially in southeastern Arizona, including Cochise County.

In addition, analysts say minimal moisture in the Flagstaff area and the rest of the state’s high country this winter could create higher risk for increased fire activity during the traditionally hot and dry early summer months.

“More than half of the state is in extreme drought status,” says DFFM State Fire Management Officer John Truett. “That combined with a lackluster winter and spring, in terms of rain and snow, have really put us at a disadvantage statewide.”

Officials also say areas south of Mogollon Rim, including the Sonoran Desert and southern Arizona, could see larger intensity fires because of the fuel types and the amount of fuel loading.

According to DFFM, before March’s precipitation fire personnel recorded historically low live-fuel moisture levels in brush in Yavapai County and in the Bisbee and Douglas areas of southeastern Arizona. As a result, the vegetation can be highly conducive to quick ignitions and rapid spreading of fire.

Officials urge residents to stay vigilant and be prepared and proactive.

According to the DFFM, firefighters in the state responded to 2,162 fires in 2024, which was a 33% increase from the year prior. Last year, 282,507 acres of private, state and federal lands burned in Arizona.