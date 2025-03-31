Flagstaff broadcaster Dave Zorn arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation

Flagstaff radio broadcaster Dave Zorn has been arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Coconino County Detention Facility.

Zorn has worked in radio for three decades and is a familiar voice in northern Arizona as the news director for KAFF News. He is active on social media, reporting on wildfires and other local news stories.

Flagstaff Police did not provide any additional information about the case but planned to release a statement. Zorn was booked last Thursday evening, according to a Coconino County jail booking report.

On Monday afternoon KAFF posted a statement about Zorn’s arrest on social media:

“As soon as KAFF learned of Dave Zorn’s arrest, he was immediately placed on administrative leave, and we have disabled his access to our facilities, social media, and our electronic platforms. We do not have further details at this time. The KAFF News team will continue to proactively address the situation as more information becomes available to us.

As of Monday, Zorn was still listed as news director on the station’s website.

Zorn was also a part-time faculty member in the School of Communication at Northern Arizona University.

“NAU is aware of Mr. Zorn’s arrest and can confirm that he was teaching a journalism class as a part time temporary employee,” says Kim Ott, associate vice president for communications at NAU. “To ensure continuity of learning and progress for our students, his class has been reassigned to another instructor for the remainder of the semester. Mr. Zorn has been removed from any work associated with the university.”

At the time of his arrest Zorn was teaching Presentation and Announcing Skills in the School of Communication at NAU. He also taught the class last fall.

Zorn is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and St. Johns High School in Apache County.

Luring a minor for sexual exploitation is a class 3 felony in Arizona, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

An arraignment for Zorn has yet to held.