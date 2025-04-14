© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona humanities programs and grants rescinded by Trump administration

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 14, 2025 at 2:00 AM MST
Melissa Sevigny/KNAU

The Trump administration has terminated more than $1 million in funding for the Arizona affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The nonprofit supports libraries, museums, and community programs focused on culture and art.

The funding was cut on April 2 with a letter that said it would be repurposed to further President Donald Trump's agenda.

Arizona Humanities Executive Director Brenda Thomson has appealed to Attorney General Kris Mayes, saying the Department of Government Efficiency has no legal authority to rescind funds appropriated by Congress.

"I’m also deeply disturbed that someone could pull funding in the middle of a program and fiscal year, without understanding the loss to communities, to children and families, and to schools and teachers," Thomson says.

Individual grant recipients also lost funding. Northern Arizona University researcher Elizabeth Schwall had planned to study climate change protests in Brazil with a $6,000 summer stipend from NEH.

"Six thousand may not sound like a lot to many people, but it is a lot to me and my family. That could cover six months of childcare," Schwall says.

The National Endowment for the Humanities was established in 1965 and has a $200 million budget. Roughly 80% of its staff have been placed on administrative leave.

Last month, the National Endowment for the Humanities announced they would no longer fund projects dealing with diversity, equity, inclusion or accessibility in keeping with the President’s executive orders.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News culturepublic artNAUTrump AdministrationFederal Government
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny