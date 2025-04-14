Arizona humanities programs and grants rescinded by Trump administration

The Trump administration has terminated more than $1 million in funding for the Arizona affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The nonprofit supports libraries, museums, and community programs focused on culture and art.

The funding was cut on April 2 with a letter that said it would be repurposed to further President Donald Trump's agenda.

Arizona Humanities Executive Director Brenda Thomson has appealed to Attorney General Kris Mayes, saying the Department of Government Efficiency has no legal authority to rescind funds appropriated by Congress.

"I’m also deeply disturbed that someone could pull funding in the middle of a program and fiscal year, without understanding the loss to communities, to children and families, and to schools and teachers," Thomson says.

Individual grant recipients also lost funding. Northern Arizona University researcher Elizabeth Schwall had planned to study climate change protests in Brazil with a $6,000 summer stipend from NEH.

"Six thousand may not sound like a lot to many people, but it is a lot to me and my family. That could cover six months of childcare," Schwall says.

The National Endowment for the Humanities was established in 1965 and has a $200 million budget. Roughly 80% of its staff have been placed on administrative leave.

Last month, the National Endowment for the Humanities announced they would no longer fund projects dealing with diversity, equity, inclusion or accessibility in keeping with the President’s executive orders.