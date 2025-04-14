Lake Mead trails closed after death, rescues in extreme heat

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials have closed several trails after a death and multiple rescues as temperatures remain dangerously high.

Rangers rescued over two dozen Kingman students and teachers on a group hike Thursday. Officials say they were trying to reach the Arizona Hot Springs without adequate preparation.

Temperatures reached 92 degrees that day and were likely even hotter in the canyon. The Arizona Hot Springs Trail is described as "very strenuous" on the Lake Mead website.

On Wednesday, a hiker died in a suspected "heat-related incident," and five others in the same group had to be evacuated by helicopter.

The Arizona Hot Springs and the Goldstrike trails remain closed Monday.

The National Park Service says the rescues highlight the severity of the current conditions and the significant strain emergencies place on park resources.

Information on trail closures and safer alternatives are available on the Lake Mead National Recreation Area website.