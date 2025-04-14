© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake Mead trails closed after death, rescues in extreme heat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2025 at 9:32 AM MST
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark on the shore of Lake Mead along the border of Nevada and Arizona, Monday, March 6, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. The federal government is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, about the health of the Colorado River and water cuts in 2024.
John Locher
/
AP Photo
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark on the shore of Lake Mead along the border of Nevada and Arizona, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials have closed several trails after a death and multiple rescues as temperatures remain dangerously high.

Rangers rescued over two dozen Kingman students and teachers on a group hike Thursday. Officials say they were trying to reach the Arizona Hot Springs without adequate preparation.

Temperatures reached 92 degrees that day and were likely even hotter in the canyon. The Arizona Hot Springs Trail is described as "very strenuous" on the Lake Mead website.

On Wednesday, a hiker died in a suspected "heat-related incident," and five others in the same group had to be evacuated by helicopter.

The Arizona Hot Springs and the Goldstrike trails remain closed Monday.

The National Park Service says the rescues highlight the severity of the current conditions and the significant strain emergencies place on park resources.

Information on trail closures and safer alternatives are available on the Lake Mead National Recreation Area website.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Lake Mead National Recreation AreaEXTREME HEATNational Park Serviceweathernorthern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF