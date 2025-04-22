© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
APS has restored power to our Mormon Mountain transmitter for Classical KNAU but advises further outages may occur due to damaged power lines in the area. We appreciate your patience and the hard work of the APS crews.

You can always listen online at knau.org.

Weather service forecasts wetter-than-average summer for northern Arizona

Published April 22, 2025 at 11:52 AM MST
A thunderstorm during the 2013 monsoon season on the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff.
A thunderstorm during the 2013 monsoon season on the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff.

The seasonal outlook from the National Weather Service shows a wetter-than-average summer across northern Arizona and the state.

According to the April 17 report, the agency forecasts a 40-50% probability of above-normal precipitation for northeastern Arizona from July to September. This includes Coconino County and portions of Yavapai and Gila counties.

The rest of the state is expected to see up to a 40% chance of increased moisture.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center's seasonal precipitation outlook for July through September 2025.
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center's seasonal precipitation outlook for July through September 2025.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says the setup aligns with a trend where dry winters often set the stage for a wetter monsoon season. It's good news after abnormally low precipitation over the winter and early spring.

However, a recent update from the agency still warns of a likely significant, extended wildfire season across Arizona.

