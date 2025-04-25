Intertribal coalition forms to protect Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument

Representatives of six Southwestern Tribes have formed a coalition to defend Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah against threats that include cuts to its size by the Trump administration. Autumn Gillard of the Paiute Indian Tribe says the monument was originally established for its extraordinary geology and biodiversity, but has deep cultural significance as well.

Which tribes have cultural connections to this area?

So for our coalition, we have us, Paiute Indian Tibe of Utah, we have Ute Mountain Ute, we have the Hopi Nation, we have the Zuni Tribe, we also have the Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians and Navajo Nation.

Will you share a little bit about how your own Tribe thinks about this area and why it’s important to you?

For the Southern Paiute, Grand Staircase encompasses a very large area of our ancestral homeland and what we refer to as Yahnowant [ph], which means Holy Land. When you look at some of the geological names or the geographic location names within the monument, like you have Kaiparowits, those are Southern Paiute words, and these are Southern Bands bands that occupied that area ancestrally, and unfortunately no longer exist due to cultural genocide… We also have indications of Southern Paiutes gardening in the monument area, and of course hunting and gathering, so lots of the plants there in the monument hold a very significant connection to us. And we can see those connections by the cultural resources that our ancestors left behind: petroglyph panels, ancestral structures, pilgrimage trails. That area is very important to the Nuwuvi people, in that it holds a connection and tie to us and our umbilical cord and how we connect to Mother Earth.

What are some of the goals of this intertribal coalition, what do you hope to achieve by coming together?

I think one of the biggest achievements that we’re looking [for] as an intertribal coalition is definitely letting our voices be heard, and making others aware that there are Indigenous people connected to this monument, that we do care about the management of the lands, and that we’re going to do our best to make sure that the resources are protected in that monument boundary so that future generations can be able to go there and visit that area, not only as native people of our future generations, but all people can be able to go and understand and connect to the beauty of that landscape.

Are there particular threats that you’re concerned about at this moment in time?

Yeah, definitely. One of the things that is a big concern for our coalition is that in years past the monument had been downsized…. When that happens you are missing certain protections on pieces of that landscape that was previously put in place. I think that’s always a concern for us as a group, is that with the new administration there could be the possibility where there is a decision that is made to downsize the monument and remove some of those protections that were in place to protect those resources.

Okay, you’re hoping to advocate for maintaining the current boundaries of the monument?

Yes, for sure…. We would also like to be able as Tribes to have a seat at the table in the vocalization of how this monument is managed, and instead of being an afterthought of consulting with Tribes, to say that, no, Tribes have a priority to be here, and we know best how to manage these lands as being stewards of them.

Autumn Gillard, thank you so much for speaking with me today.

You’re welcome, you have a good day.