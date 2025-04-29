Trump administration cuts grant for Flagstaff emergency preparedness centers

The Trump administration rescinded a $1 million grant that funded three community centers in Flagstaff where residents could get help during wildfires, floods and other emergencies.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the grant in 2023 with Inflation Reduction Act funds and terminated it on March 31, stating that it no longer aligns with the agency’s priorities.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett said the city has filed a formal appeal.

"I’m just really hoping that they’ll see the importance of emergency management preparedness and see that this action puts Flagstaff and all of Northern Arizona at risk," Daggett told KNAU.

She added that 60% of the grant is unspent and was meant to install WiFi, backup generators, and heating and cooling systems in the community centers to create safe spaces for residents during an emergency.

The city also lost funding for four staff positions.