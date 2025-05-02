© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

Colorado River gets scanty runoff from winter’s snow

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published May 2, 2025 at 1:05 PM MST
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark on the shore of Lake Mead along the border of Nevada and Arizona, Monday, March 6, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev.
John Locher
/
AP Photo
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark on the shore of Lake Mead along the border of Nevada and Arizona, Monday, March 6, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it’s likely Arizona will continue to take cuts in its Colorado River supply next year. The region’s historic drought shows no signs of easing.

The federal agency’s annual spring projections come from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center. Snowpack levels measured by the Center were just below normal, but scientists say warm temperatures led to early melt and increased evaporation. Extra-dry soils also sopped up the water before it reached the river.

As a result, runoff from the winter’s snow is well below average. In addition, the snowpack monitoring stations didn’t capture the wide variability in snowfall seen this year in different locations.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation makes the official determination of a shortage in August. Arizona and Nevada have taken cuts in their Colorado River water every year since 2020.

But, the rules for sharing shortages expire at the end of this year, and the seven Colorado River Basin states have yet to reach a new agreement.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverwaterEnvironmentclimate change
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny