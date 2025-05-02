Colorado River gets scanty runoff from winter’s snow

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it’s likely Arizona will continue to take cuts in its Colorado River supply next year. The region’s historic drought shows no signs of easing.

The federal agency’s annual spring projections come from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center. Snowpack levels measured by the Center were just below normal, but scientists say warm temperatures led to early melt and increased evaporation. Extra-dry soils also sopped up the water before it reached the river.

As a result, runoff from the winter’s snow is well below average. In addition, the snowpack monitoring stations didn’t capture the wide variability in snowfall seen this year in different locations.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation makes the official determination of a shortage in August. Arizona and Nevada have taken cuts in their Colorado River water every year since 2020.

But, the rules for sharing shortages expire at the end of this year, and the seven Colorado River Basin states have yet to reach a new agreement.