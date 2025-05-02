Flagstaff, Sedona see May Day rallies against Trump admin

More than a thousand people rallied in Flagstaff on Thursday as part of nationwide May Day protests against the Trump administration and in support of labor.

Pam Bettis drove from her home in Prescott to attend.

She says she’s furious to see the administration deport legal residents and, in some cases, American citizens without due process.

“If you don't have due process, anyone can come and grab you in your home and they don't have to give a reason. They'll just whisk you away. You'll disappear. And that seems to be what's happening," Bettis says.

Bettis says she will continue protesting no matter the location.

Other protesters held aloft a large puppet of the Statue of Liberty.

Flagstaff resident Marcus Ford helped build the puppet.

"I think there’s been a tendency to let the political right have the flag and the eagle and the Statue of Liberty and everything that represents America. And it seems like we're all Americans. These symbols belong to all of us," Ford says. "We think the Statue of Liberty stands for justice for all and due process of law, so that's the perfect symbol for this kind of demonstration."

In Sedona, organizers say nearly 450 people marched along State Route 89A Thursday morning.

More than two dozen demonstrations were held across Arizona and nearly a thousand nationwide on what is known globally as International Workers Day.