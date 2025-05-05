Work begins on I-17 wildlife overpass south of Flagstaff

Construction begins Monday on a wildlife overpass crossing on Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff.

The nearly $16 million project includes the installation of an 8-foot-tall fence along about eight miles of the highway and a 100-foot-wide bridge between Kelly Canyon and Munds Park.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it should improve wildlife habitat connections and reduce crashes involving animals, especially elk and deer.

ADOT Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff between Kelly Canyon and Munds Park as construction begins on the Willard Springs Wildlife Overpass.

Both directions of the I-17 will be narrowed to one lane from about milepost 326 to 328.

Crews will temporarily pave the median crossovers to shift traffic to one side of the interstate as needed to limit closures. Drivers should expect reduced speed limits and delays in and around the work zone.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2026.