Wind-driven wildfire forces evacuation of Greer in eastern Arizona

The Apache County Sheriff’s office has issued evacuation orders for residents in the town of Greer and in the North Woods and South Fork areas in eastern Arizona because of a wildfire. It comes as heavy winds and very dry conditions have created potentially explosive wildfire danger in recent days throughout the region.

The Greer Fire started on private property Tuesday and is being driven by wind gusts nearing 50 miles per hour. As of Tuesday afternoon it was estimated to be 3,659 acres as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are battling the blaze with air tankers and other personnel.

Officials say multiple structures have been destroyed with more threatened ahead of the fire.

Residents west of River Road in Eagar have now been put on Set pre-evacuation status.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 260 in both directions between mileposts 385 and 393, along with State Route 373 southbound between mileposts 385 and 390 heading into Greer. ADOT did not say when the roadways could reopen.

Evacuees can go to the Round Valley High School Dome in the town of Eagar at 555 N. Butler St., and those with RVs and large animals can go to the Round Valley Rodeo Grounds. The Alpine Community Center is also open for evacuees at (928) 245-1118.

Meanwhile, the mayors of the towns of Eagar and Springerville have issued an emergency declaration barring all outdoor burning and smoking. It also says if an evacuation order is given access to any public building or street is prohibited. A wildfire triggered evacuation orders for the nearby town of Greer earlier today.

Winds are expected to diminish overnight into a less windy day Wednesday.