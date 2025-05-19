Officials announce first containment of Greer Fire despite heavy winds

Officials say crews have now contained 39% of the Greer Fire burning in the White Mountains.

The blaze had grown to more than 20,000 acres on Monday after it started last week on private property. It has triggered numerous evacuation orders in the towns of Greer and Eagar.

According to managers, fire lines held over the weekend despite heavy winds and red flag conditions. Firefighters on Sunday morning were able to complete the remaining firing operations that connected Forest Road 409 to the main fire on the south and southwestern edge.

On Monday firefighters again contended with critical fire weather including gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and very dry conditions.

More than 700 personnel are now fighting the Greer Fire.

A public meeting will be held Monday night at the Round Valley High School auditorium in Eager at 6 p.m. and can also be streamed on YouTube.

Officials on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have issued a closure for areas near the fire and current restrictions have banned nearly all open flames including campfires, grills and smoking.

Shelters for evacuees are open at thew county fairgrounds in St. Johns and the Alpine Community Center.