Yavapai College on lockdown Monday due to 'police matter'

Update – 5/19/25, 11:20 a.m.:

Lockdowns have now been lifted at all campuses of Yavapai College after what officials say was an unsubstantiated threat made early this morning.

According to the college, a person called and claimed to be in a classroom with a gun.

Numerous law enforcement agencies in Yavapai County responded and eventually cleared all seven locations in Prescott, Clarkdale, Chino Valley and elsewhere.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Original story:

All Yavapai College campuses in Prescott are on lockdown this morning and closed for the day due to what school officials describe as a "police matter specific to the college."

A social media post from the school said employees, students and the public shouldn't enter any college property and anyone who's already on campus should shelter in place.

They stressed that it is not a drill. However, authorities did not provide any additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.