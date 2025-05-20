Evacuations lifted, SR 260 reopens as Greer Fire is 55% contained

Officials managing the Greer Fire in the White Mountains gave residents the OK to return home Monday.

The nearly 20,308-acre blaze started last Tuesday and quickly spread, destroying multiple structures and forcing hundreds of residents in nearby communities like Greer, Eagar and South Fork to evacuate.

Forest Service leaders warned residents in a community meeting Monday night that there's still a small risk. However, they feel comfortable lifting the evacuations with containment up to 55%. Officials said people returning to their homes still should be prepared to evacuate, and the areas will be open only to residents and business owners.

All containment lines held up Monday yesterday despite heavy winds with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. A high-pressure system in the coming days is expected to calm winds until next weekend, which officials say should help containment efforts.

Today, firefighters plan to focus on initiating a suppression repair plan to rehabilitate dozer and hand lines no longer needed for containment. Crews and engines will continue interior mop-up operations by extinguishing hot spots within the fire area to strengthen control along the fire’s edge.

State Route 260 is also back open. SR 261 remains closed between Mitt Tank and SR 260.