The number of annual 'fire weather days' across the Southwest doubled since the 1970s

The number of fire weather days has nearly doubled since the early 1970s across much of the Southwest.

Those are days with high temperatures, significant winds and very dry forest conditions.

The analysis from the group Climate Central confirms what fire managers have said for years: that fire seasons are longer than ever before.

Across northern Arizona, there are now nearly 50 more fire weather days than in 1973.

Areas of Southern California, southern Arizona, northern New Mexico and west Texas saw an even steeper increase – nearly 60 more high risk days than in the past.

Climate Central looked at 50 years of weather data from more than 470 weather stations across the country.

The group says climate change likely plays a factor, creating warmer average temperatures and less moisture.

They advocate for additional forest restoration efforts and prescribed burns to reduce the risk of wildfire.