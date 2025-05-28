Coconino National Forest, City of Flagstaff to begin fire restrictions Friday

Coconino National Forest and Flagstaff officials will implement the area’s first fire restrictions of the year Friday at 8 a.m.

Officials say the ban is needed to lower the danger of catastrophic wildfires as conditions become warmer and drier throughout the region.

The stage 1 ban limits campfires, charcoal and wood stoves and smudge pots to developed recreation sites. In addition, smoking will only be allowed in vehicles or official forest sites.

The rules do allow for the use of devices fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum, propane or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. But they can only be used in areas cleared of overhead and surrounding materials within three feet.

Officials say they could decide to implement additional fire restrictions if conditions warrant.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff officials will also begin their own stage 1 restrictions Friday morning.

Within city limits no open burning permits will be issued and the use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues will be prohibited in city parks and open spaces.

Fire pits and other open-flame devices without an on-off switch will also be banned during red flag days along with the sale of fireworks.

Officials have put fire restrictions in effect on federal and state lands throughout much of Arizona in recent weeks. Stage 2 fire bans, which prohibit nearly all open flames, are in place throughout western Arizona, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona, along with most of the southeastern portion of the state.