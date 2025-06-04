Grand Canyon hikers accounted for after Havasu Creek flooding

Several hikers who were stranded near Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon Tuesday night amid heavy rainfall have been accounted for.

A spokesperson for the Havasupai Tribe did not specify how many trapped. But they said the trail to Havasupai Falls is passable and the campground is open and that tourists should use caution and follow all park ranger instructions.

According to the National Weather Service, about 2 inches of rain fell near Supai, with 2 to 4 inches in the upper Havasu Creek Basin Tuesday evening.

A flash flood warning was in effect Wednesday until 3 p.m. and additional minor flooding was anticipated downstream in parts of Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Little Navajo Falls, Mooney Falls, Beaver Falls and on the Havasupai reservation.

Weather service officials urge campers in the Grand Canyon to head for higher ground, stay away from creeks and washes and avoid footbridges that could be washed out.

The weather service says a large portion of northern Arizona is under a slight risk of excessive rainfall Wednesday and normally dry washes and slot canyons are most suspectable to flash flooding.

A flood watch for most of the region remains in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.