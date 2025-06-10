Heath officials confirm four measles cases in Navajo County

Health officials in Navajo County confirmed four cases of measles Monday.

A statement from the Navajo County Public Health Services District says the individuals were not vaccinated, recently traveled out of the country and likely exposed through a single source.

Public health officials are in the process of identifying and notifying any others who may have been exposed.

Authorities place the "potential exposure" dates between May 17 and May 28.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include a fever over 101 degrees, a cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that starts at the head and spreads downward.

This marks the first cases of the highly contagious respiratory virus in Arizona this year and mirrors a national surge.

Tracking data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 1,168 confirmed cases as of June 6 — four times higher than all of 2024.