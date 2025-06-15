Thousands in Flagstaff rally in 'No Kings' protest Saturday

Thousands rallied in front of Flagstaff City Hall as part of the “No Kings” demonstrations held nationwide Saturday.

It was one of 40 in Arizona alone and nearly 2,000 across the country.

The Flagstaff demonstration stretched for nearly two blocks on both sides of Route 66.

Estimates put the crowd at up to 4,000 and many said it was the largest such gathering in recent memory.

Flagstaff resident Lauren McFate held both an American flag and a pride flag.

“Watching the utter lack of humanity that is going on in our country is heartbreaking, and we're sick of it," McFate said. "And we want to show people that we stand for immigrants' rights and women's rights and just human rights."

Mark Murray wore a hat that read “Vietnam veteran.”

"I'm standing for the vets, but also the citizens. And I'm watching what is going on to our country, and I'm seeing a dictatorship, I'm seeing fascism. I didn't fight for that," Murray said.

Saturday’s rallies across the state were largely peaceful.

On Friday, local law enforcement and state officials warned protesters against violence and property damage.

Thousands of "No Kings" protestors also gathered in Prescott’s Courthouse Plaza.

The Daily Courier reports it was followed by a second gathering billed as a celebration of Flag Day.