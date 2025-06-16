Stage 2 fire restrictions on Coconino National Forest to take effect Wednesday

Coconino National Forest officials will implement heightened stage 2 fire restrictions Wednesday at 6 p.m.

All campfires along with charcoal, briquettes, smudge pots and wood stoves will be banned even in developed recreation sites.

Officials will also close some areas near Flagstaff that are particularly vulnerable to wildfire to motor vehicle access including roads on the San Francisco Peaks, Pumphouse Wash and Marshall Lake areas.

The restrictions also include blasting, welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame, and smoking except for in a vehicle or building or developed recreation site.

The operation of generators, chainsaws and other internal combustion equipment will also be banned during most of the day.

It comes amid hot, dry and windy conditions and increased wildfire danger throughout the region.

Crews contained a small wildfire in the Ft. Valley north of Flagstaff Sunday. The Creighton Fire grew to only .8 of an acre but created noticeable smoke in the area.

Most public lands in western and southern Arizona have already implemented heightened fire restrictions.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests implemented a stage 2 ban last month while firefighters battled the Greer Fire, which eventually scorched more than 20,000 acres.