Woman airlifted to safety after three-day search on Mogollon Rim

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who went missing while camping near Sedona last weekend was found safe Monday but suffering from minor injuries and dehydration.

Rescuers located 32-year-old Janelle Banda in a side canyon. According to officials she walked away from her campsite in an area known as the Edge of the World along the Mogollon Rim Friday night at about 10:30 p.m.

Officials believed Banda descended into a nearby side canyon and combed the area through the weekend with ground and helicopter personnel. Efforts included an initial nighttime technical descent into the canyon.

Officials called in additional resources Sunday after they failed to find her. Personnel from Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, along with search and rescue from the Coconino, Yavapai and Maricopa county sheriff’s offices joined the effort.

They eventually found Banda Monday at about noon after they once again descended into the canyon. Emergency medical care was provided at the scene, and she was airlifted out with minor injuries and dehydration. Banda was then flown to the Sedona Airport where fire personnel transported her to the Verde Valley Medical Center for treatment.