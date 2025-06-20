Ted Cooke tapped to run Bureau of Reclamation amid pivotal Colorado River talks

President Donald Trump has tapped longtime water manager Ted Cooke to be the next commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The nomination, submitted Monday to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, attempts to fill a pivotal role at the top federal agency for Western rivers, reservoirs and dams.

If confirmed, Cooke will become the main federal official overseeing Colorado River matters. His nomination comes at a tense time for the river. The seven states that use its water appear deadlocked in closed-door negotiations about sharing the shrinking water supply in the future.

Cooke will likely try to push those state negotiators toward agreement about who should feel the pain of water cutbacks and when. If they can't reach a deal ahead of a 2026 deadline, the federal government can step in and make those decisions itself.

Cooke has spent most of his lengthy career with the Central Arizona Project, which brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix area. He first joined the agency in 2003, according to his LinkedIn page. He climbed the ranks and served as CAP's general manager from 2015 to 2023.

Water experts across the Colorado River basin, including some who have worked with him in the past, told KUNC they regard Cooke as a qualified technical expert. Sharon Megdal, whose tenure on CAP's board of directors overlapped with Cooke's time as general manager, said she had "great admiration" for Cooke.

"He's thorough, he's deliberative, he looks for solutions, and boy, we need to find solutions right now," said Megdal, who now directs the Water Resources Research Center at the University of Arizona. "My observation of seeing him in action in tough situations shows that he'll keep working until a resolution is reached or a solution is achieved, and I think that's what we need now."

John Entsminger, Nevada's top water negotiator, called Cooke's appointment a "great choice," and cited his work in shaping the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan. If confirmed, Cooke will likely be in the same negotiating rooms as Entsminger.

"There are times when [the Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner] has to level pretty realistic threats at everybody," Entsminger said. There's also times when they have to be the mediator… I think Ted has both of those skills. I've seen him be pretty pointed, and I've seen him drive compromise."

The seven states working on the next set of rules for managing the Colorado River are currently split into two caucuses – the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico and the Lower Basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada.

The appointment of Cooke, a longtime Arizonan, could upset some on the other side of that divide. The Central Arizona Project, his former employer, is generally among the first entities to lose water under any plan for cutbacks.

Eric Kuhn is the former general manager of the Colorado River District. The taxpayer-funded agency was founded to keep water flowing to the cities and farms of Western Colorado. He said Cooke is qualified, but added "the nomination of someone from Arizona is interesting at a time when the Lower Division and the Upper Division states are far off."

"I assume that he would recuse himself from decisions that could affect the CAP — which is just about any decision in the basin," Kuhn wrote to KUNC. "None the less, his nomination is a plus for Arizona and the Lower Division States."

Negotiators from Colorado and New Mexico declined to comment, and negotiators from Wyoming and Utah did not get back to KUNC in time for publication. Chuck Cullom, executive director of the Upper Colorado River Commission and a former colleague of Cooke's, also declined to comment.

