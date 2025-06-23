© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Infant killed in off-road vehicle crash near Oak Creek Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 23, 2025 at 4:45 PM MST
Oak Creek Canyon is a gorge carved into the edge of the Mogollon Rim of the Colorado Plateau along the Oak Creek Fault. It's a prime tourist and ecological hotspot of northern Arizona.
Deborah Lee Soltesz
/
USFS Coconino National Forest
Oak Creek Canyon is a gorge carved into the edge of the Mogollon Rim of the Colorado Plateau along the Oak Creek Fault. It's a prime tourist and ecological hotspot of northern Arizona.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-month-old was killed in an off-road vehicle roll-over crash in a wooded area near the top of Oak Creek Canyon Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the child was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and later died from the injuries. The infant reportedly was not riding in a child safety seat or suitable child restraint.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Forest Service Road 535 and State Route 89A near the top of Oak Creek Canyon.

A 17-year-old and a 7-year-old were also injured and treated at the scene.

The driver, 37-year-old Miguel A. Pacheco, was arrested on numerous charges including manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, two counts of felony endangerment, possession/use of a narcotic drug, DUI drugs, aggravated DUI (suspended/revoked license), aggravated DUI (passenger under 15 years old), driving on a suspended/revoked license, and reckless driving.

He is being held in the Coconino County jail on a $500,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's OfficeCoconino Countyfatal crashesCoconino National Forestcrime
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF