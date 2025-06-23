Infant killed in off-road vehicle crash near Oak Creek Canyon

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-month-old was killed in an off-road vehicle roll-over crash in a wooded area near the top of Oak Creek Canyon Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the child was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and later died from the injuries. The infant reportedly was not riding in a child safety seat or suitable child restraint.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Forest Service Road 535 and State Route 89A near the top of Oak Creek Canyon.

A 17-year-old and a 7-year-old were also injured and treated at the scene.

The driver, 37-year-old Miguel A. Pacheco, was arrested on numerous charges including manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, two counts of felony endangerment, possession/use of a narcotic drug, DUI drugs, aggravated DUI (suspended/revoked license), aggravated DUI (passenger under 15 years old), driving on a suspended/revoked license, and reckless driving.

He is being held in the Coconino County jail on a $500,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.