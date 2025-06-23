© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump budget cuts put USGS labs in Flagstaff at risk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:59 AM MST
People work to inflate boats on the edge of a river, beneath red cliffs
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Scientists prepare to launch their annual sandbar monitoring trip at Lees Ferry on the Colorado River.

The Trump administration wants to strip funding for two U.S. Geological Survey labs in Flagstaff.

The Southwest Biological Science Center informs policy on a broad swath of topics from wildfire to cattle grazing and energy production.

The Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center guides the adaptive management program for Glen Canyon Dam, including the high-flow experiments between Lake Powell and the Colorado.

Its work is mandated by Congress.

White House officials recommended more than $560 million in cuts to USGS last month.

It’s unclear how the cuts would affect the two labs, but the division that houses them would be slashed by 90%.

A U.S. Interior Department spokesperson didn’t comment on the possible impacts of the budget proposal on USGS labs in Flagstaff.

But they said the department “proudly supports” the budget proposal, known as the "Big Beautiful Bill."

Local scientists say cuts would represent an “incredible loss” and damage the local economy and public lands.

The Southwest Biological Science Center employs more than 100 people between Flagstaff, Moab and Tucson.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News U.S. Geological SurveyFlagstaffcolorado riverTrump AdministrationSouthwest Biological Science Center
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund