Trump budget cuts put USGS labs in Flagstaff at risk

The Trump administration wants to strip funding for two U.S. Geological Survey labs in Flagstaff.

The Southwest Biological Science Center informs policy on a broad swath of topics from wildfire to cattle grazing and energy production.

The Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center guides the adaptive management program for Glen Canyon Dam, including the high-flow experiments between Lake Powell and the Colorado.

Its work is mandated by Congress.

White House officials recommended more than $560 million in cuts to USGS last month.

It’s unclear how the cuts would affect the two labs, but the division that houses them would be slashed by 90%.

A U.S. Interior Department spokesperson didn’t comment on the possible impacts of the budget proposal on USGS labs in Flagstaff.

But they said the department “proudly supports” the budget proposal, known as the "Big Beautiful Bill."

Local scientists say cuts would represent an “incredible loss” and damage the local economy and public lands.

The Southwest Biological Science Center employs more than 100 people between Flagstaff, Moab and Tucson.