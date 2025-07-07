Coconino County finds temporary fix to loss of EMS in Fredonia

Colorado City will provide emergency medical services to Fredonia as health and public safety officials work to find a long-term solution.

The Kane County Hospital, on the other side of the Utah-Arizona border, provided emergency medical services to Fredonia for over 40 years. That ended after the Arizona Department of Health Services determined Kane County's EMS units are not certified or legally authorized to operate within Arizona.

Fredonia Mayor Don Johnson issued a Declaration of Local Emergency over the lack of emergency services available to the town.

The declaration notes that "all other Emergency Medical Services originating within the State of Arizona (both ground and air) are all equal to or more than a 45-minute response time away.”

Town leaders met with Fredonia residents and Coconino County health and public safety officials Thursday to assess the situation and find a short-term fix.

For the time being, Colorado City EMS will dispatch ground ambulances to Fredonia in emergency situations. The city is situated approximately 30 miles from Fredonia.

Kane County EMS can also provide emergency assistance when requested by law enforcement, such as with major traffic accidents.

In a statement, Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman said officials are working with the state health department to identify a long-term solution.

“We are committed to supporting efforts at the state level to license robust ground ambulance services and ensure uninterrupted access to emergency care,” Horstman said.

Under the emergency order, the Town of Fredonia has the authority to enact measures to “fill the void in emergency medical services.”

The declaration states the community will continue to call on agencies — regardless of the state — to ensure citizens receive proper emergency care.