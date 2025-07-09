© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Crews fight small wildfire west of Flagstaff Wednesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:47 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
File photo: Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Firefighters began working a small wildfire near A1 Mountain about 6 miles west of Flagstaff Wednesday afternoon.

The Soggy Bottom Fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and was less than 10 acres in size but growing moderately.

Smoke may be visible from areas of Flagstaff.

Two hand crews, six engines and a water truck were dispatched to the blaze.

Its cause is under investigation and the forest officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Coconino National Forest remains under stage 2 fire restrictions which ban all campfires or charcoal barbecues.
