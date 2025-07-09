President Nygren condemns 'abhorrent' post by far-right pundit

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren joined the chorus of Indigenous leaders across the country condemning a racist post by conservative media figure Ann Coulter over the weekend.

In a post to the social media platform X, Coulter wrote "We didn’t kill enough Indians" alongside a video of a professor and member of the Navajo Nation discussing decolonization at a conference last week.

Condemnation came quickly from local and tribal leaders across the nation.

Nygren called the post “abhorrent" in a statement to KNAU.

"Ms. Coulter’s words were cruel, violent, and explicitly aimed at dehumanizing Native people," Nygren said. "Ms. Coulter’s comment perpetuates a legacy of violence that Indigenous peoples have faced since colonization began, including genocide, forced removal, assimilation policies, stolen land, stolen children, and suppression of our languages and cultures."

KNAU Screenshot of a now-deleted post by conservative media figure Ann Coulter aimed at a professor and member of the Navajo Nation who discussed decolonization at a conference.

"Further, comments like hers desecrate the memory of those who were murdered, displaced, and stripped of their cultures through federal policies aimed at annihilating Native identity," Nygren adds.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman also denounced the post.

A leader of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes in Oklahoma told KOSU Public Radio that Coulter’s words only work to unite Indian Country.