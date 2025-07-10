House fire forces evacuations in Lakeside

A house fire in Lakeside forced nearby residents to evacuate Thursday morning.

Nearby residents were told by Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness to leave the area a little before 8 a.m. and go to the Blue Ridge High School Gymnasium.

In a post to social media, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District says crews worked with the Forest Service to suppress the fire out and ensure it didn’t spread further.

By 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the fire was controlled but still very hot.

Evacuation orders ended at 11 after helicopters were used to drop water on and around the fire.

No one was reported injured but it appears the home was mostly destroyed.

Its cause is under investigation.