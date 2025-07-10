© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House fire forces evacuations in Lakeside

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:01 AM MST
A structure fire in Lakeside forced nearby residents to evacuate Thursday morning as firefighters worked alongside Forest Service crews to suppress the blaze.
Courtesy of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District
A structure fire in Lakeside forced nearby residents to evacuate Thursday morning as firefighters worked alongside Forest Service crews to suppress the blaze.

A house fire in Lakeside forced nearby residents to evacuate Thursday morning.

Nearby residents were told by Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness to leave the area a little before 8 a.m. and go to the Blue Ridge High School Gymnasium.

In a post to social media, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District says crews worked with the Forest Service to suppress the fire out and ensure it didn’t spread further.

By 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the fire was controlled but still very hot.

Evacuation orders ended at 11 after helicopters were used to drop water on and around the fire.

No one was reported injured but it appears the home was mostly destroyed.

Its cause is under investigation.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2025navajo countyPinetop-Lakeside
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF