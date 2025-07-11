Coconino County resident dies from plague

Northern Arizona Healthcare and Coconino County officials confirmed Friday a person died at the Flagstaff Medical Center of pneumonic plague.

They say the Coconino County resident died on July 1, despite medical treatment, the same day they were admitted into the emergency department.

Testing by the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed Friday the person was infected by Yersinia pestis, the bacteria that causes the plague.

In a statement, NAH says the medical team is saddened by the loss of a community member.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair Patrice Horstman. “We are keeping them in our thoughts during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no additional information about the death will be released.”

A spokesperson added they won't release additional information “out of respect for the family.” NAH said the same, citing medical privacy laws.

Plague is typically transmitted to both humans and animals through infected flea bites or contact with infected animals. Health officials say the risk to the public of exposure to plague, and human-to-human transmission of the disease remains low.

This is the first recorded death from Pneumonic plague in Coconino County since 2007 when a person came in contact with a dead, plague-infected animal.

Coconino health officials say the death is not related to the recent die-off of multiple prairie dogs northeast of Flagstaff in Townsend-Winona, which they warn can indicate a plague outbreak.

They planned to collect and test fleas, treat burrows and work with property owners to expand surveillance.

The health department urges residents to avoid fleas.

Symptoms typically appear within eight days and can include fever, headaches and weakness.

Some individuals may also develop swollen lymph nodes, called buboes, most commonly in the groin, armpits or limbs.

NAH says anyone who suspects they have a contagious disease, including plague, should contact their health care provider, and, if their illness is severe, immediately go to the Emergency Department.