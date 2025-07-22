Jacob Lake evacuation orders lifted

The Coconino County Sheriff’s office has lifted evacuation orders for Jacob Lake as fire crews increase containment of the White Sage Fire.

The area has been moved back down to Set status and residents were immediately allowed to return home.

House Rock Valley Road, however, remains under Go evacuation orders.

Managers on the White Sage Fire they’ve made progress around its entire perimeter.

The lightning-caused blaze has not grown substantially in recent days and recent increases in acreage are unburned pockets of vegetation in its interior.

Crews are pulling from water sources like Big Springs and the Colorado River. The wildfire is now 44% contained and nearly 59,000 acres.

Crews are also working to repair areas that were impacted by firefighting by minimizing erosion and spreading soil to help with seed germination.

A separate 85-acre lightning-caused fire in the area is now totally contained.