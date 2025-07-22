Nygren walks out during state of the nation address to council

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren walked out during his state of the nation address Monday in Window Rock.

He was taking questions from delegates when he abruptly stood up and left. Lawmakers had begun asking about the Nygren administration’s business deal with a manufactured home company.

“The council has a duty to ensure that any agreements involving outside entities, especially those affecting the livelihood of our people, are held to the highest standards of transparency,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “The president walking out on the council and the Navajo people is very disappointing and disrespectful. It only adds to the questions being raised.”

Lawmakers say it is the second time the president has left during a session. Nygren has skipped the address all together four times.

Tension has grown between the president and the council in recent months. Lawmakers have begun an investigation into the administration’s relationship with the company ZenniHome, which was contracted to build homes on the Navajo Nation.

Lawmakers applied with the tribe’s judicial branch to look into possible illegal or unethical conduct related to a contract with Indigenous Design Studio + Architects and a subcontract with ZenniHome. The council has also directed the tribe’s auditor general to conduct a forensic audit.

Last week ZenniHome closed its plant located on the former site of the Navajo Generating Station near Page and laid off about 200 employees.

Nygren’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.