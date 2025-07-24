Containment lines hold on Dragon Bravo Fire despite spot fires

Managers on the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park say containment lines have held despite numerous spot fires that have ignited in the area.

It comes amid a shift from monsoon moisture to possible critically dry and windy conditions for the next several days. Tuesday night saw the final window for moisture over the fire in the near-term forecast.

Crews continue to build secondary containment lines ahead of the fire and they conducted aerial ignitions Tuesday to strengthen the line. The goal, according to managers, is build a so-called “catcher’s mitt” for the oncoming fire to limit spot fires as winds push the main blaze east and north. They are also working on its southeast corner near developed areas to remove hazard trees and protect remaining structures.

Firefighters say as of Wednesday they had increased containment to 26% along the 16,765-acre fire’s southern edge on the canyon’s rim. They say wind gusts were expected to reach 25 miles per hour.

They expect the wildfire to become more active in the coming days. Smoke will remain visible from the South Rim.

Several closures remain in effect in the canyon. The North and South Kaibab trails along with the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens are off limits along with Phantom Ranch and the Bright Angel Campground. The North Rim will be closed for the rest of the 2025 season.