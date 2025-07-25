Highway 89A reopens as crews continue to battle wildfires

Highway 89A in northern Arizona has reopened after it was closed for two weeks because of major wildfires.

Department of Transportation officials say fire crews are still working in the area and urge the public to follow signage.

State Route 67 the entire North Rim remains closed, however, as firefighters continue to work within the park.

The 59,000-acre White Sage Fire near Jacob Lake is now 77% contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted for the area.

Managers say hot temperatures and single-digit humidity could drive renewed active fire behavior. In some areas crews are repairing damage done by firefighting efforts.