Gallery: Dragon Bravo Fire casts shadow over Marble Canyon, Lees Ferry

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:49 PM MST
Rafters rig their boats under the orange glow of wildfire smoke Saturday. Within Grand Canyon National Park, all corridor trails remain closed except for those joining or leaving river trips. Boat Beach has reopened for river runners to stop and refill water; however, they must continue to Pipe Creek beach for passenger exchanges.
Rafters rig their boats under the orange glow of wildfire smoke Saturday. Within Grand Canyon National Park, all corridor trails remain closed except for those joining or leaving river trips. Boat Beach has reopened for river runners to stop and refill water; however, they must continue to Pipe Creek beach for passenger exchanges.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Visitors to Lees Ferry still recreate despite a sun made red by wildfire smoke.
Visitors to Lees Ferry still recreate despite a sun made red by wildfire smoke.
Courtesy of Teddi Caputo
Even after the Arizona Department of Transportation reopened Highway 89A days prior, traffic down the scenic road was sparse as the Dragon Bravo Fire burns on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Even after the Arizona Department of Transportation reopened Highway 89A days prior, traffic down the scenic road was sparse as the Dragon Bravo Fire burns on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Wildfire smoke casts an otherworldly shade on the Cliff Dwellers Lodge and Restaurant at the foot of the Vermillion Cliffs, Saturday.
Wildfire smoke casts an otherworldly shade on the Cliff Dwellers Lodge and Restaurant at the foot of the Vermillion Cliffs, Saturday.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Commercial river trips began rigging and preparing to launch downriver under the smoky haze of wildfire smoke Saturday.
Commercial river trips began rigging and preparing to launch downriver under the smoky haze of wildfire smoke Saturday.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU

As the North Rim's Dragon Bravo Fire grew nearly 26,000 acres over the weekend, the tall column of smoke inundated portions of Marble Canyon and the House Rock Valley.

Ash from the fire fell over Lees Ferry, coating the river in a thin film.

It provided an already unique landscape with an otherworldly likeness.

KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresFire Season 2025Dragon Bravo FireLees FerryMarble CanyonGrand Canyon North Rimwildfire smoke
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund