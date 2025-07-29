Containment on Dragon Bravo Fire drops to 9%

Containment on the North Rim’s Dragon Bravo Fire dropped to 9% as the blaze “pushed hard” towards the northeast.

Fire managers say weather conditions made mapping the fire difficult but they estimate it’s now more than 71,000 acres.

Crews continue to face record-breaking low humidity and extreme fire behavior as the fire burns in mixed conifer and aspen forests.

Unpredictable fire behavior remains a challenge and managers are working to identify natural and manmade features that can be strengthened into containment lines.

Firefighters continue to strengthen protections around the Kaibab Lodge and Highway 67 between Jacob Lake and the entrance to Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim.

They are also working to prepare structures in the House Rock Valley.