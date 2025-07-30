Dragon Bravo Fire grows to 94,000 as containment drops further
The North Rim's Dragon Bravo Fire has grown to more than 94,000 acres, while containment on the fire has dropped to 4%.
Fire managers say the blaze is moving northward as crews continue to face extreme conditions and record-breaking dry fuels in a mixed conifer and aspen forest.
Managers say they plan to strengthen Forest Road 213 as a new control line.
They also plan to backburn around the Kaibab Lodge gas station in order to better protect structures in the area.